Bookaar stops Heytesbury Rebels' 2023 season winning streak at nine

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 18 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 8:15pm
Bookaar's Tim Fitzgerald, pictured against Heytesbury Rebels earlier this season, made a half century on February 18. Picture by Sean McKenna

BOOKAAR bolstered its finals chances when it ended ladder-leader Heytesbury Rebels' nine-game winning run on Saturday.

