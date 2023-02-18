BOOKAAR bolstered its finals chances when it ended ladder-leader Heytesbury Rebels' nine-game winning run on Saturday.
The Pelicans, chasing a top-four finish, stunned the South West Cricket powerhouse courtesy of a strong batting display.
Captain-coach Tim Fitzgerald (57), first-year Pelican Sam Allen (61) and veteran Simon Baker (51) helped the Pelicans post 6-252.
Rebels leader Simon Harkness (78) tried his best in reply but they fell 19 runs short.
Fitzgerald said it was a strong all-round performance which bode well for its final two regular season games against the ever-dangerous Noorat and Terang.
"The big key was our openers got off to a good start and built a platform for our middle-to-lower order to hit out a bit which we did and we posted a good score," he said.
"(Allen) is really setting himself into that first drop and when our openers to do bat for about 15 overs or so and he comes in, he's really positive and can score really quickly."
The leader was pleased to get the scoreboard ticking over on a personal level too.
"It's always good to come in at five and the ball had been seen off a bit and it gave me an opportunity to play my natural game," Fitzgerald said.
Bookaar was rapt with its efforts in the field against a top-class batting line-up.
"Our bowling and fielding was probably the best it's been all year," Fitzgerald said.
"We have a good mixture of young blokes who are around 17, 18 or 19 and you can put them in the field deep and they run and chase hard and have good (throwing) arms.
"It's good so us older blokes can stay in slips and stay in around the bat.
"Heytesbury did comment on how good our fielding was."'
Fitzgerald said the evenness of the competition meant "you have to keep winning".
"Every game is a final for third to sixth at the moment," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.