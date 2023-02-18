South-west man arrested after burglary

A Portland man has been charged in relation to a burglary in Portarlington on Friday morning.
The 36-year-old man, along with a 30-year-old from Thomson, have been charged with burglary, theft and dangerous driving whist being pursued by police.
The charges follow an incident where it is alleged four men smashed their way into a bottle shop on Newcombe Street shortly before 1am, before allegedly stealing a large amount of alcohol and cigarettes.
Officers arrested two of the alleged offenders in Belmont after the two fled in a stolen vehicle.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident and have follow up enquiries to make in relation to the other two men involved.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
