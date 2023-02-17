The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Deaths of shearwaters in Port Fairy under investigation

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 18 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The deaths of shearwaters on Griffiths Island at Port Fairy is being investigated.

The deaths of shearwaters on and around Griffiths Island in Port Fairy is being investigated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.