Deaths of shearwaters in Port Fairy under investigation

The deaths of shearwaters on and around Griffiths Island in Port Fairy is being investigated.
A Moyne Shire Council spokesman said the council was working with the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Change on a number of mitigation efforts to try and prevent these deaths.
"Foxes have been seen around the island and a baiting program is under way, with further options for control being investigated," the spokesman said.
"As was done last year, lights will be turned off in the rotunda at the causeway entrance during April to early May in an effort to reduce the impacts of artificial light on the birds."
The spokesman said the council was continuing to monitor the situation.
He reminded people that no dogs were permitted on Griffiths Island at any time of the year.
The deaths come after more than 50 shearwaters were found dead in Port Fairy in May last year.
A similar number of dead shearwaters were found between the breakwater and the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club in 2009 due to a fish shortage, while foxes were blamed for a kill on Griffiths Island in 2012.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
