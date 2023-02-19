With the agriculture industry experiencing a massive workforce shortage, a new expo directed at secondary students aims to help fill the gap.
Organisers of the Agriculture Open Night hope to showcase the industry which they say is more than just milking cows.
The event is a first for the region and could become a regular event on the agriculture calendar if it proves successful.
All the latest technology from virtual reality to drones and robots will be on display at the event which will be held on a farm in Grassmere in March.
Hosted by The Midfield Group and the Neil Porter Legacy, organisers hope it will attract students and their parents from all across the south-west not just around Warrnambool.
Matt Porter said there were lots of agriculture businesses that were looking for employees. "Agriculture has got so big in this area," he said. "There are so many incredible opportunities in the agriculture industry that young people and their parents don't know about.
Agriculture is so vast, it's not just a farm- Kylie Clarke
"If their parents aren't farmers and no one in their family works in ag, they probably just think it's milking cows.
"They don't realise there's drones and technology and science and maths."
"If a kid's interested in maths...they think they have to be a banker or in real estate. They don't realise all the opportunities in our region."
For students interested in IT, Mr Porter said the event wold showcase technologies such as virtual reality headsets, ultrasound pregnancy testing machines, automatic milking robots and drones.
The use of drones to create centimetre-accurate spray routes, mapping farms using satellite imagery to record stock movements and the use of GPS in excavators are just some examples of how the technology is used.
Training coordinator with The Midfield Group Kylie Clarke said there was a massive worker shortage in the agriculture industry and succession planning was key as farmers start to retire. "Succession really is something we really need to think about," she said.
With the pandemic impacting students' ability to get work experience, the event would show what opportunities are out there. "Agriculture is so vast, it's not just a farm," she said.
Mr Porter encouraged parents to bring their secondary school-aged children to the event.
"You never know who you'll meet, what you'll learn and where it could take you," he said.
More than 20 businesses will be giving live presentations, tours, giveaways and demonstrations on the day.
"It is a first. It's a first to have so many businesses eager to showcase what they have," Ms Clarke said. "If it's a success we'll make it a regular thing."
The event will be held on Wednesday, March 1 between 4.30pm and 6.30pm at 393 Cooramook Road, Grassmere.
Those wanting to attend are encouraged to register by emailing matt@mattporter.com.au, but people are welcome to turn up on the day.
