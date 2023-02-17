The Standard

Nestles Brooke Herbertson and Allansford-Panmure's Sarah Richards ready for grand final fight

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nestles captain Brooke Herbertson and Allansford-Panmure skipper Sarah Richards will vie for the women's trophy in Sunday's decider. Pictures by Anthony Brady

Nestles captain Brooke Herbertson is hoping last year's women's grand final loss will spur her team to greater heights in Sunday's decider.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.