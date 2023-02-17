Nestles captain Brooke Herbertson is hoping last year's women's grand final loss will spur her team to greater heights in Sunday's decider.
The Factory, who won its first flag in 2020/21 before losing the 2021/22 grand final, will get another chance at premiership glory on Sunday.
They meet reigning premier Allansford-Panmure at Reid Oval, further cementing the budding rivalry between the two clubs.
Herbertson, 33, said she felt the pressure would be off her side, compared with last year's decider.
"There is a lot of pressure going in as reigning premiers, trying to back it up for another one," she said. "We're going in there with fresh heads, fresh minds."
This season saw Herbertson's brother Geoff Williams, a division one player at Nestles, step into the coaching role.
"That's been really great, he's been able to bring in a lot more structure and help us concentrate on individual performances," Herbertson said. "And just really fine-tuning the skills that we've all got."
Herbertson, who was vice-captain in the Factory's 2020/21 premiership, said the key to winning this year's grand final was a strong fielding performance.
"We back each other up in the field, we work fantastic as a team," she said. "So I think just keep doing what we've been doing there. The little one-percenters we do out there."
Herbertson said a second flag at Nestles would mean a lot to her and the club.
"I just want the women's league to be bigger and better each year," she said. "We're in our third season and each team has got stronger, they've fine-tuned all their skills as well.
"As a club, three seasons, three grand finals, it's pretty cool and they're all pretty proud of us."
Meanwhile, Allansford-Panmure skipper Sarah Richards is determined to keep the Gators' perfect grand final record in tact after the club won its first premiership in its inaugural season.
Richards said the Gators stood a good chance of defending their title if they bowled tight.
"I'm pretty happy with our batting and fielding through the whole year," she said. "But I think we were around 20 extras in the last game, so that's going to be key on Sunday, our bowling performance."
Allansford-Panmure will field two teams in grand finals on Sunday with its under 17 girls team also playing Nestles in a grand final before the women's decider.
Richards, who first joined Allansford-Panmure as its under 17 girls coach, said it was fantastic to be involved in a club with strong pathways, which also extended to two under 14 teams.
"It's just to have that pathway there and show them what they can aspire to, and that they can carry on playing cricket all the way through," she said. "The club's really behind female cricket."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
