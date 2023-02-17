Camperdown skipper Harry Sumner says his group's attitude and selflessness on the field has been a catalyst in its impressive South West Cricket division one season so far.
The Lakers will face a stern challenge on Saturday against Pomborneit in a second-versus-third blockbuster. Sumner said the side was excited for the test against one of the association powers.
"They've been the side to compare yourself against in the last few years so for us it's a really good chance to see where we're at heading towards finals," he said.
"They've improved this year a lot, but there's a reason they've won three of the last four, they always find a way. We expect a really tough game."
The emerging leader, fresh off a country week campaign with the association, said the group had a few out, including Mitch McLaughlin with a calf injury sustained in last week's match against Terang but believed the side's attitude on the field and depth would lift for the occasion.
"There's a couple of young players who are sitting there waiting for their chance to have a go which is great for us," he said.
"Our attitude has been a major turning point after our first couple of games this year, we're supportive in the field and not dropping our heads when things don't go our way.
"It keeps us in the game for longer and that's what we'll need this week."
In other division one matches this weekend, Cobden hosts Terang, Heytesbury Rebels take on Bookaar and Woorndoo plays Noorat.
Sports reporter with The Standard
