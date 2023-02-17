Nestles cricketer Steph Fary is hoping to bring her "incredible" club its second women's flag in three seasons.
Fary will line up in her third-straight Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's grand final on Sunday, confident her side has what it takes to succeed against reigning premier Allansford-Panmure.
The 33-year-old, who was a member of Nestles' inaugural women's team, said a change of mindset this year had given her different markers for success.
Steering away from her own performance, the 2020/2021 premiership player now enjoys watching younger teammates grow in the game.
"We've been having a lot of the under 17s come in and fill in for us and they've been really fantastic," she said. "I think seeing them grow and get comfortable in seniors, that's been most enjoyable this year."
Fary, who likes to bowl spin, started playing cricket in high school - and represented Western Waves - before opportunities to play dried up.
"I played with the boys for a couple years but then you start ageing out and you've got to go to your seniors," she said. "It's a lot more intense and sometimes a little bit scary, when you're my (shorter) height."
The allied health assistant and myotherapist said having the women's competition to compete in had been a great opportunity for female cricketers to get back out on the field.
"With Nestles, they basically said would you like to come along to some trainings," she said. "Basically I came back and got to have a bit of a run around. It's been getting better and stronger. There are so many people involved now."
Fary praised the Nestles community for its support of the women's team.
"The senior boys will turn up to our games on a Sunday to watch, even though they've played (on Saturday)," she said. "Our president's (Gary Maclean) here every game too.
"We know we're not alone out here trying to do it by ourselves."
She also lauded the club's inclusive nature which welcomed both players with children, and players partners, to the club.
"I think Nestles is one of those club that has a lot more of that, 'bring your partner, bring your kids' and have that bit more of a family feel," she said. "Nestles has been fantastic."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
