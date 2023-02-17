Six south-west footballers will get their first taste of an elite pathway program as part of Greater Western Victoria Rebels' 2023 under 16 girls squad.
South Warrnambool pair Yezza Hawkins and Maggie Johnstone were named in the 25-player squad announced on Friday, ahead of the Coates Talent League girls competition season-opener on March 18.
They are joined by Portland treble Maddison Cotten, Marnie Mueller and Chloe Reynolds, as well as Cavendish's Amelia Thomas.
Head Coach Sally Riley praised the group on their selections.
"I was down at the Hamilton training a couple weeks ago and they were awesome," she said. "Just outstanding character and attitude, and not to mention their skills.
"I praised them - it can be hard sometimes - you are in that small group training but the plus side is you get more of that one-on-one coaching from our regional coaches.
"They all performed pretty well in the trial matches which is what got them selected."
Riley said the under 16 and under 18 squads had trained together in recent weeks in a bid to expose the younger talent to the older, more experienced players.
"They get that exposure to the under 18 program as a 15-year-old and I think that really motivates them to say 'OK, I want to be in this program for a few more years'," Riley said.
"I'm head coach of both (teams) so they mirror each other, but not in the coming weeks they'll be a bit more specific to the under 16 group."
A team of 22, along with three emergencies, will be selected for two under 16 matches at the start of the Coates Talent League season with opposition including Geelong Falcons and Bendigo Pioneers.
Players will later link back with their community clubs for the remainder of the 2023 season.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
