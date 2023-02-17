The Standard
Federal government reveals no further upgrades planned for Princes Highway

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
Updated February 17 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan says the Princes Highway needs further major upgrades.

The federal government has joined the state government in saying it has no plans to upgrade the Princes Highway west of Colac.

