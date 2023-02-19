The Standard
Camperdown Show future to be determined at March meeting

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
February 19 2023 - 3:30pm
The Camperdown Pastoral and Agricultural Society will hold a meeting in March to determine the future of the town's show due to a severe volunteer shortage.

A south-west agricultural show president has warned the popular events "won't be around if people don't put their hand up to help".

MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

