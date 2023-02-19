A south-west agricultural show president has warned the popular events "won't be around if people don't put their hand up to help".
The future of the Camperdown Show is in doubt due to a severe volunteer shortage with organisers appealing for committee members and volunteers to help plan and run the October event.
A meeting to determine the show's future will be held on March 1 as part of the Camperdown Pastoral and Agricultural Society AGM.
Show president Ashlea Church said its options included continuing in its current format, holding an exhibitors show with agricultural events only, or not at all.
Mrs Church is calling for people who will "take control" of the various sections to held spread the workload.
She said the volunteer shortage was widespread and other Victorian shows were also struggling.
"We're not the only show society in this position," Mrs Church said. "If you're not close enough to give to Camperdown, go and offer at Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Koroit or Noorat, they're all in the same boat.
"If Camperdown's not an option, there are show societies around that all need help because they won't be around if people don't put their hand up to help."
About eight to 10 people organised last year's 150th event, Camperdown's biggest show, which she said was a "monstrous effort".
"My heart tells me we want to keep having a show but my head tells me we can't keep doing this to our committee," she said.
Mrs Church said they needed people to commit and called for volunteers on its Facebook page this week.
"We've had a lot of interest and a lot of people message the group but it will come down to who is going to be there hands on?" she said. "We've had a couple of people offer help on show day, that's wonderful, but it doesn't do all the leg work."
To volunteer contact Ashlea on 0448 910 565 or go to the Camperdown showgrounds Facebook page.
