Port Fairy Little Athletics Club president Shae Smith says the club's first season is exceeding expectations and anticipates the program will continue to flourish moving forward.
The club will send its first ever participants to a regional representative carnival when four talented young athletes make the trip to Ballarat this weekend for the Western Country Region Little Athletics Carnival.
Lena Watty will compete in high jump, long jump, triple jump, hurdles and 800m events in the under 13 girls section, Ruby Condon will feature in the under 11 high jump, triple jump, 100m and long jump events, twin sister Ivy in the 800m, 400m, 200m and 100m while Ruby King is set to feature in the shotput, discus and javelin events.
"They've been working hard and have been coming to our sessions since mid-October when we started our season," Smith said of the youngsters. "Those kids are there every single week, working hard and it's great reward. They really enjoy their athletics and will enjoy the experience of competing in the carnival. As a club we're proud of their achievements so we'll see how they go."
We've received a lot of support which is fantastic.- Shae Smith
Smith said it had been an exciting time for the developing little athletics club so far in their first season and hoped it would continue to grow.
"It's been really good, we've had about 140 kids register so far which is probably more than what we expected so it's been a really good uptake," she said. "The kids are loving it and it's really great to see everyone in the community take up the sport. We've received a lot of support which is fantastic.
"Being our first season we've just been working hard and finding our feet, seeing where we fit in.
"I think for us moving forward we want to be able to do a bit more training with the athletes and teach them more about all the different events. We want to keep up the numbers and grow athletics in Port Fairy."
