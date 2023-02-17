The Standard

Wishlor Lass to run in $130,000 restricted race at Flemington on Saturday.

By Tim Auld
Updated February 17 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:30am
Symon Wilde has called upon top jockey Jamie Kah for the restricted race at Flemington. File picture

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Symon Wilde has called on the services of top jockey Jamie Kah to ride his unbeaten mare Wishlor Lass in a $130,000 restricted race at Flemington on Saturday.

