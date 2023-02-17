WARRNAMBOOL trainer Symon Wilde has called on the services of top jockey Jamie Kah to ride his unbeaten mare Wishlor Lass in a $130,000 restricted race at Flemington on Saturday.
Underrated jockey Josh Cartwright has ridden Wishlor Lass to her three wins - two at Warrnambool and the other at Sandown - but unfortunately couldn't make the weight for Saturday's 1600-metre contest.
Wilde said it was bad luck Cartwright would not be riding the four-year-old.
"It's just bad luck for Josh but good luck for Jamie," Wilde told The Standard.
"Josh couldn't ride her at the weights. We put in a call to Jamie and she jumped at the chance to take the ride. Wishlor Lass drops in the weights from her last starts but she's up in class and distance.
"There's no need for us to burden Jamie down with riding instructions. Wishlor Lass's racing pattern is to to be leading or on the pace. It's Wishlor Lass's first try over 1600 metres.
"I'm not too worried about that as she's shown with her three wins in races over 1400 metres she's looking for more distance. We've got a healthy opinion of Wishlor Lass, if she happens to win or run in the first few we'll look at setting her for a black type race in the future."
Bookmakers rate Wishlor Lass a $4.20 in the early betting markets for the race.
Sirileo Miss, a stablemate of Wishlor Lass, makes her return to racing in the $200,000 group three Bourke Memorial for fillies and mares.
"Sirileo Miss has come back into work in great order," Wilde said. "Her main aim in this campaign is the Sunline Stakes for mares at Moonee Valley in a few weeks."
Warrnambool trainers Matthew Williams and Lindsey Smith also have runners on the nine-race Flemington program. Williams saddles up Wrote To Arataki who is chasing her third consecutive victory. Smith accepted with the Queen Air and Sacred Palace.
