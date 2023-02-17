England's Steve and Claire Richards are excited about the prospect of watching their daughter play cricket on the biggest stage in Warrnambool.
Allansford-Panmure's women's captain Sarah Richards, who moved to Australia eight years ago, will aim to win back-to-back women's premierships for the Gators in a grand final rematch against Nestles on Sunday.
Her parents will be watching from the stands at Reid Oval after arriving in Australia for a holiday last week.
"They're excited to watch me play cricket," Sarah said. "They wouldn't have watched me play since I was a little girl."
The cricket-mad couple, whose last visit to Australia in 2018 coincided with the Ashes, said they were enjoying their time down under, especially with temperatures currently minus-three degrees in England.
The pair is looking forward to watching Sarah's grand final live, after streaming last year's premiership win via Frogbox.
"It will be nice to watch it live," Claire said. "Hopefully they can win."
Claire, who was down at the Gators' training this week and enjoyed a bowl, said the family's interest in cricket started when Sarah was a child.
"It all started with Sarah when she started quick cricket when she was about 10," she said. "They started a ladies team, which I only ended up playing for a season, never played cricket before and I got hooked."
Sarah, who captained Allansford-Panmure to its 2022 premiership in its inaugural year, said her team wouldn't rely on its experience playing last year's decider and instead would take Sunday's game on its own merits.
"I've not played against Nestles this year, so it will be interesting to see and anything can happen," she said. "You don't want to go in too confident and you don't want to under-prepare as well."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
