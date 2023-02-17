A new opening batting partnership, along with natural improvement from a slew of younger players, is paying dividends for Brierly-Christ Church.
The Bulls won their third game against Port Fairy last round, with senior coach Lachi Rooke excited to take up the challenge of Northern Raiders, North Warrnambool Eels and Dennington in the final three regular-season games, starting Saturday.
"It's really exciting with the potential we can finish the season with a few more wins," Rooke said, with the Raiders, Eels and Dogs all around the same mark as the Bulls.
The Bulls have made strides during the 2022/23 season, their three-win record already eclipsing their sole victory of 2021/22.
"We don't want to stop there though, if we can bank some more wins, it's a really good challenge," Rooke said. "And it could cause some chaos for some other teams as well pushing for those finals spots. There is plenty to play for."
Aiden Grant has come into his own this season with the new ball, while teenagers Xavier Gercovich, Will Colla and Matt Gomes are also stepping up in the top division. Gercovich, who made his division one debut in round seven, has been especially impressive in recent weeks, the medium-pacer snagging five wickets in his last two matches.
Rooke was left hugely impressed after Gervocich came in to take the prized scalp of dangerous Nestles bat Tim Ludeman (who was on 41 from 28) in round 14.
"For a kid to come in and stick to his role and the plan and really back himself in was awesome," Rooke said.
Meanwhile, Rooke has joined skipper Marc Murphy at the top of the order in their last two games, the pair putting on a 84-run partnership against Nestles before shouldering the successful chase against Port Fairy.
"It's something new," Rooke said of the partnership. "Mark does what Mark does... and takes to the attack from ball one.
"I know the way he's going to play and I just need to try and complement that. If I can keep him on strike and tick it around and assist where I can and hopefully cash in after that."
