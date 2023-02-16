Magistrate slams 'family man' who grew cannabis, possessed guns at home

A magistrate has slammed a "family man" who had a stash of illegal firearms and cannabis plants growing at his property.
Stephen Schefferle, 49, of Woolsthorpe, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to cultivating and trafficking cannabis and weapon-related offending.
The court heard police investigators raided properties in Winslow's Caramut Road and Woolsthorpe's Porter Street in March last year.
A search of the Winslow property uncovered unregistered .31 calibre and Cold automatic pistols, a .22 calibre rifle, a break action shotgun, and multiple boxes of ammunition.
Police also discovered a room hidden behind a false wall of a large garage.
Inside that space police found 17 large mature cannabis plants and 14 plastic containers with dried cannabis bud.
Additional cannabis was found scattered throughout the property.
The total weight of the cannabis was 28 kilograms.
Detectives also seized $2280 cash.
Lawyer Jessica Dowdy, representing Schefferle, said her client considered himself a family man and was deeply ashamed of the matter before the court, and its reflection on him and his family.
She said at the time of the offending the man was a long-term cannabis user, which he immediately ceased "of his volition" following his arrest.
Ms Dowdy said Schefferle spent a night in custody before he was released on bail in March 2022.
She said it was "worst night of his entire life", even in comparison to a "horrific and traumatic" injury he sustained in a work place accident eight years ago.
Ms Dowdy said that incident left Schefferle with significant burns to his body and post traumatic stress disorder.
She said the man had no prior criminal history and glowing character references.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said drug trafficking was a serious crime that put drug users at risk and attacked "the rule of law and civil society".
"Drug trafficking feeds the underground economy and ultimately enriches and emboldens criminals," he said.
He said taxes were not paid, rules ignored and law-abiding citizens disrespected.
Mr Lethbridge said the offending was further aggravated by the presence of illegal firearms.
Schefferle was fined $8000 and placed on a community correction order, which will run for 16 months and include 160 hours of unpaid community work.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.