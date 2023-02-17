Christie Stephen admits she's "nervous but excited for the opportunity" to play in her first Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's grand final.
The Allansford-Panmure pace bowler will take the field when her team meets Nestles in the decider at Reid Oval on Sunday.
"It's a big day," Stephen told The Standard. "To play on the Reid Oval is a pretty big deal.
"There is a rivalry establishing between the two clubs. I think it will be a great day and I think we'll get a good crowd. A lot of the girls from the other clubs are going to come down and have a watch."
Stephen, 37, said her father, John was excited to come and watch her play - despite being a longtime Nestles' man.
"He used to be on the committee (at Nestles), so I don't know how he feels with me being at Allansford," she said with a laugh.
Stephen, who crossed from West Warrnambool ahead of the 2022/23 season, has enjoyed her time in new surroundings with the reigning premier.
She joins a number of South Warrnambool women's footballers at the Gators - including skipper Sarah Richards - with Stephen a trainer at the Roosters.
"It's been great, the girls are really welcoming, I know a few of them from South Warrnambool," Stephen said. "It's been a nice smooth transition into the Allansford club."
Stephen took up the sport last season with the Panthers. A physical education teacher at Kings College, Stephen hopes to lead by example with her sporting pursuits.
"I always loved cricket as a kid but there was no women's cricket back then," she said. "When I heard about the Warrnambool league I thought why not come and have a shot. Just loved it."
Stephen said consistency with her bowling was her main objective during Sunday's grand final.
"Hopefully do a few swingers, get the girls offside," she said. "You never know how you're going to perform on the day but I think it's a mental game so as long as I'm just focusing on what I need to do, and just do what I've done all season, I think we'll do well."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
