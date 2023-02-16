Interstate driver transported to hospital after hire truck rolls

Heywood police are investigating the cause of a truck rollover that left a 28-year-old Queensland man in hospital.
Senior Constable Sean Taylor said the man was driving a three-tonne higher truck south on Tyrendarra-Ettrick Road on February 16.
"The motorist has left the road, rolling down a small embankment at about 5.35pm," he said.
"The driver was taken to Portland Hospital and his 37-year-old passenger from Corio was uninjured."
Senior Constable Taylor said the truck rolled onto its side and suffered moderate damage.
He said the two men were able to remove themselves from the vehicle with the help of bystanders.
"We're hoping to have the truck extracted today once the hire company organised heavy haulage," the officer said.
He said the cause of the crash was still being investigated and no charges had been laid.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a reported truck rollover just after 5.30pm.
"Two men were assessed and treated at the scene," she said.
"A man in his 20s has suffered an arm injury and has been taken to Portland Hospital in a stable condition."
Anyone with information should contact Heywood police or Crime Stoppers.
South-west police are investigating a number of truck rollovers across the region so far this year, including a fatal collision involving a Kenworth truck in January.
A 47-year-old Hamilton man was heading west on the Glenelg Highway when he was involved in the collision with the cattle truck heading east. He died at the scene.
Just days earlier a Penola cattle truck driver failed to negotiate a right-hand bend on the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road, rolling the truck and killing 29 cattle.
And earlier this month police said a truck driver was "extraordinarily lucky" to walk away with minor injuries after his prime mover rolled near Skipton.
