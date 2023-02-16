The Standard
Queensland driver transported to Portland hospital after hire truck rolls at Heywood

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 17 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:16am
Interstate driver transported to hospital after hire truck rolls

Heywood police are investigating the cause of a truck rollover that left a 28-year-old Queensland man in hospital.

