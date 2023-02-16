Experienced Dennington footballer Ben Thornton feels ready to make a return to the Dogs' midfield.
Thornton, 27, has been stationed in attack in recent seasons as he juggled coaching duties with playing commitments.
Now, after stepping down from the top role, he's confident he can make an impact as an inside midfielder when the Dogs start their 2023 Warrnambool and District league season on April 1 under new mentor Leigh Anderson.
"I have had a chat to 'Hungry' (Anderson) about trying to get back into the midfield a bit," he said.
"The last couple of years, especially with coaching, I have played as a deeper forward to be able to watch the boys (up the field) and give them feedback.
"I took on a very hard role as that on-field coach but now hopefully I can get my fitness back up, which I have been trying to over summer, and push back into the midfield."
Thornton, who is now an assistant coach, has put a focus on his aerobic capacity during pre-season as he aims to win the contested ball and dish it off to "the ball users like Luke Pearson running off half-back".
A running challenge - designed to get the players' competitive juices flowing - during the Christmas-New Year break helped him achieve his goal.
"Over the Christmas break I was doing a lot more running instead of phone calls trying to chase players up," he said with a laugh.
"I am enjoying taking a step back and being able to put a bit of focus on myself.
"I probably haven't since coming across from (Hampden league club) South (Warrnambool) performed how I wanted to, especially after playing senior footy there and coming here.
"I have put it on myself to have a real go this year."
One teammate who excelled was emerging utility Jordan Garner.
Garner, whose agility allows him to play anywhere from the ruck to a wing, set the standard.
"Leigh started up a 5km comp from when we last trained before Christmas until our first week back and I think it was nearly 1000km the boys ran," Thornton said.
"Jordan won that on 31 5km runs. It was a pretty good effort."
Thornton said Garner would elevate his game in 2023.
"Last year was his first full year of senior footy and the year before he was still in the under 18s and playing a few (senior games)," he said.
"I think the work he's been doing (makes) me excited to see how he goes and hopefully we don't just have to play him in the ruck.
"We can open him up in a few other spots. He did it a couple of times last year - he played on a wing or we threw him to centre-half-back and a couple of times he played onball.
"If we can do that a bit more this year, it will change up a bit of our team."
Key position player Jake Hamilton, who has crossed from Port Fairy, has also impressed Thornton.
"In the running group he was second to Jordy - he lost by one run," he said.
He said the seniors regulars Tom Fitzgerald and Bronte Baker also looked primed for strong seasons.
