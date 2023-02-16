A shining star of women's cricket with a connection to the south-west travelled around the country and overseas in the 1930s, etching her name into history. Journalist JENNY McLAREN reports.
IN a week of ground-breaking six-figure Premier League pay days and a flying start to their World Cup defence, the spotlight is shining brightly on Australia's top female cricketers.
But long before our own Western District rising star Georgia Wareham added her name to the likes of Ash Gardner, Meg Lanning, and Alyssa Healy at the vanguard of next month's inaugural Women's Premier League tournament in India, another group of young women were blazing their own trails in the sport long dominated by men.
With the release of sports historian Marion Stell's latest publication, The Bodyline Fix, how women saved cricket, Warrnambool's Brendan Antonio proudly recalls the feats of the woman he knew simply as Aunt Peggy.
"We've always known that Aunt Peggy played cricket for Australia, but as kids we didn't really think much about it," says Brendan, who was delighted to learn more about his grandfather Jack's talented sister who features prominently in the book.
Little did he realise that the aunty he remembered from his childhood, then middle-aged with four adult children and living in a mud-brick home in outer suburban Melbourne with her husband Eddie Howard, had once been an international sporting star.
Young Peggy Antonio was a scant five feet tall in her sprigs, but the diminutive teenager loomed large as one of cricket's leading players of her time. A leg-spinner known for bamboozling her opponents with her 'bag of tricks', she was given the moniker "Girl Grimmett" after 1920s spin bowling great, Clarrie Grimmett.
Just out of pigtails, the Depression-era dynamo from the mean streets of Port Melbourne etched her name in cricketing history as part of Australia's first female Test side which, according to Stell's book, was credited with helping to restore cricket's good name and relations between Australia and England after the damaging men's bodyline Ashes series of 1932.
Among her Test teammates, many of whom remained lifelong friends, Peggy counted Noorat-born Nance Clements, a middle order bat and medium-pace bowler who was both a player and team treasurer with the 1937 touring Australian Test team to England.
Nell McLarty, with whom 15-year-old Peggy opened the bowling for Victoria against New South Wales in 1932 at the Australian Women's Cricket Championships, remained one of her best pals, according to Peggy's eldest daughter Karen Swaney.
"Mum and Nell were good mates," she says. Such was their enduring friendship that Karen recalls how her mother came out of retirement to help Nell, who suffered a debilitating medical condition, by playing fund-raising testimonial matches in 1939 and 1949. "Mum was a great letter writer. When she died, in her address book were details of all the friends she wrote to." Included among them were several English girls from her Test days.
Peggy died in 2002 aged 84, leaving her precious diary of the 1937 tour of England, scrapbooks and a handful of souvenirs of her cricketing career in Karen's care.
The pocket from her Australian team blazer, embroidered with the Commonwealth coat of arms, is all that remains of her uniform, the rest of it long cut up for dust rags. Following her 1932 Victorian debut, Peggy stepped up to first class competition the following season at the women's championships in Sydney where she bagged 3/25 and 5/16 for her state against NSW.
The young leggie with the infectious smile and a fierce determination had arrived. The youngest by far of six children; her closest sibling in age, Jack, was 15 when she was born at Port Melbourne in 1917 to mum Millie and dad Francis; times were tough for Peggy from the outset.
Her father, a seaman whose descent as Chilean, Spanish, French, German or Filipino, is still a matter of family debate, died from the Spanish flu when Peggy was just 15 months old, leaving Millie to raise her brood alone in their humble terrace house.
As a youngster, street cricket with her brothers and the neighbourhood kids become Peggy's entertainment and her passion, officially taking up the game at 13.
"All the boys in her family were all sport mad," Karen explains. "She was the only girl amongst all the boys and they used to practise their bowling in the laneway down the back. She used to bowl up against a post, over and over."
Although Peggy had topped her class in shorthand and typing, finding a job as a school leaver during the Depression was a matter of taking whatever was on offer. The offer came from Raymond's shoe factory in Easey Street, Collingwood, making cardboard boxes. That Raymond's happened to have its own women's cricket club and grounds suited Peggy just fine.
Peggy was just 17 when she played her maiden Test against prominent suffragette Betty Archdale's English Eleven in Brisbane in the 1934-35 series. In the process, she became Australia's first female Test wicket-taker when she snared opener Betty Snowball for 15. She went on to take 12 wickets in the three-Test series which also took in Sydney and her hometown of Melbourne where she collected 6/49 and 2/55, helping Australia to a draw.
Peggy was an automatic selection for the 1937 side to tour England, but the young prodigy who promoters had deemed worthy of a publicity date with the legendary Sir Don Bradman, very nearly missed the tour.
For the teenage factory worker and daughter of a struggling widow, the 75-pound ticket to England, which amounted to about a year's wages, was simply out of reach. Karen says in a household where even finding enough food to put on the table was a challenge, there was no question of coming up with the fare. Her mother, she believes, would have found it difficult to grasp the enormity of Premier League payments on offer for the cricket stars of today, commenting that it would have been "beyond her comprehension". Peggy's Port Melbourne community rallied around, fund-raising with threepenny raffles and dinner dances, but it was only when generous benefactor James McLeod stumped up the 75 pounds that Peggy's passage to England was guaranteed.
McLeod was a director of the Victorian Stevedoring Company who had known Peggy's father Francis from their days working on the Melbourne docks.
The diary in which Peggy chronicled her 1937 Australian tour of England offers a window to a world of experiences that the wide-eyed 19-year-old could never have dreamt possible.
"Here she was, basically a street urchin, doing all these amazing things," Karen says.
Not only was the tour a sporting success, but Peggy and her teammates were feted by lords and ladies, enjoyed nights at the theatre, rubbed shoulders with high society, toured the UK countryside and the Netherlands and even managed a few days in Paris.
In the opening Test at Northampton she took six for 51 and three for 40, finishing the series with 19 wickets for 11.15. No slouch with the bat, at Kent she made an unbeaten 103. She had the world at her feet, but just two years later, Peggy stepped away from the sport, tired of the relentless grind, to retire at 22. Quite simply, says Karen, "it just wasn't fun anymore".
