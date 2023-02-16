For the teenage factory worker and daughter of a struggling widow, the 75-pound ticket to England, which amounted to about a year's wages, was simply out of reach. Karen says in a household where even finding enough food to put on the table was a challenge, there was no question of coming up with the fare. Her mother, she believes, would have found it difficult to grasp the enormity of Premier League payments on offer for the cricket stars of today, commenting that it would have been "beyond her comprehension". Peggy's Port Melbourne community rallied around, fund-raising with threepenny raffles and dinner dances, but it was only when generous benefactor James McLeod stumped up the 75 pounds that Peggy's passage to England was guaranteed.