Peggy Antonio blazed a trail for women's cricket in Australia

By Jenny McLaren
Updated February 17 2023 - 11:22am, first published 10:30am
Peggy Antonio was also smiles wearing her Australian blazer.

A shining star of women's cricket with a connection to the south-west travelled around the country and overseas in the 1930s, etching her name into history. Journalist JENNY McLAREN reports.

