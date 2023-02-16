Only a handful of replica Meccano model engines exist worldwide and two of them will feature at an interactive display in Warrnambool this weekend.
The city will host its first Meccano exhibition on Saturday and organiser Mal Brodie, from Warrnambool, said it would interest all ages, but especially those with a mechanical background.
The scaled electric models include a 186 X2 Holden engine from the late 1960s, which was inspired by his first car - a 1964 Holden sedan he still drives, while the other is a small block Chevy engine from the same era.
The display will also include model steam engines, Caterpillar dozers and graders, tractors, mechanical ball rollers, marble runs and a Meccanograph that produces circular-based designs. It's on February 19, 10am-4pm at the Men's Shed, 91 Hyland Street. Entry is free.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.