Corangamite Shire councillors have voted unanimously to ask the state government to let the council keep its subdivided ward structure.
The councillors convened a special council meeting on February 14 to vote on the issue, even though they could have delegated that power to the chief executive.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said by holding a vote, councillors "wanted to send a clear and unambiguous message to the VEC that this is the position of Corangamite Shire Council".
The shire has a mixed system - composed of four single-member wards and a larger three-member Central Ward - which doesn't comply with the new Local Government Act 2020.
It is up to an Electoral Representation Advisory Panel to decide whether to remove all the subdivisions - meaning all councillors would represent the entire shire - or split the Central Ward into three - meaning all wards would be represented by a single councillor.
The panel process - which will cost the council an estimated $60,000 - began on January 30 and will have two submission windows before the panel releases its final decision on May 17.
The council officers and councillors have strongly favoured the single member ward system because it would be the "least disruptive" option and retain a ward system that is "well suited" to the shire's population.
The Central Ward would be split, with a new West Ward centred around Terang and Noorat, and the remainder split into West-Central and East-Central wards. Camperdown would host the dividing line for the latter wards, bisected along the Camperdown-Cobden Road and Princes Highway, with all of the town south of the highway and west of the road situated in the West-Central Ward.
Councillors said Corangamite's dispersed population called for local knowledge that was only possible under a ward system. Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said the ward system wasn't broken. "We have a lot of diversity in terms of the wards that we currently have in place in terms of demography, topography and industry and also in our population distribution," she said.
Cr Gstrein said large swathes of the shire were at risk of losing their voice in an unsubdivided system, in which major population centres could come to dominate the agenda.
Ratepayers have also been encouraged to contribute to the panel process. Preliminary submissions close on February 22, after which the panel will provide an initial report with a proposed structure. There will then be further public feedback before the panel produces its final report.
