Corangamite Shire councillors vote to keep ward system

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated February 16 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 1:30pm
Corangamite Shire councillors have voted unanimously to ask a state government panel to retain the ward system that allocates councillors to particular parts of the shire. Picture file

Corangamite Shire councillors have voted unanimously to ask the state government to let the council keep its subdivided ward structure.

