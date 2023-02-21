The Standard
Heywood woman steals jewellery from friend's corpse

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 21 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:15pm
Woman who stole from friend's corpse learns fate

UPDATED: A Heywood woman who stole a bracelet and watch from her friend's dead body nearly two years ago has been sentenced.

