The Standard

Warrnambool finishes top-of-the-ladder in Melbourne Country Week division two, focused on Friday's grand final

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Jenkinson starred with both bat and ball on Thursday for Warrnambool. Picture supplied

Warrnambool captain Cameron Williams says his side will look to make the cricket-mad region proud when it takes on the might of Wangaratta in Friday's Melbourne Country Week division two grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.