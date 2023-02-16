Warrnambool captain Cameron Williams says his side will look to make the cricket-mad region proud when it takes on the might of Wangaratta in Friday's Melbourne Country Week division two grand final.
Both sides warmed up for the decider by playing off against each other in the final round of matches at Coburg City Oval on Thursday, adding to the intrigue of Friday's final which is to be played at the Port Melbourne Cricket Ground.
A starring performance from North Warrnambool Eels skipper Bailey Jenkinson (4-36 and 77 not out) was the catalyst for Warrnambool finishing top-of-the-table in division two, snaring four wickets and crafting a fluent half-century to guide the side to a five-wicket on Thursday.
"He's genuinely an unreal player this fella," captain Cam Williams said of Jenkinson.
"He's a serious, serious cricketer. For a 21-year-old to do what he has done is great and all week too.
"It's about showcasing your talents (in Melbourne) and being so young, he just reads the game so well.
"We only see him a couple of times a year (in club cricket) so we can't see how good he is, but he's a star."
Geoff Williams made it back-to-back half-centuries with a run-a-ball 51 and spinner Joe Kenna (3-36) impressed again as Warrnambool chased down 229.
"We're pretty stoked with the win, they're a good team and had a fella take us apart early," he said.
"But the boys stuck to it and got the result so we walk away pretty happy."
Williams said the group was now fully focused on capping off the week by "bringing the shield home" to Warrnambool on Friday for not only themselves but everyone in the past who had invested a lot of time and energy in the time-honoured carnival.
"For us, we came here as a squad with full confidence we'd finish in the top-two and win every game we played, that was the aim, " he said.
"We've got a lot of talent in Warrnambool, our squad has been great from the start and the results show why they've been picked.
"Warrnambool cricket means a lot to a lot of these guys, they're all really proud cricketers.
"Representing the league in Melbourne is what they play for, it's the highest standard a few of them can play.
"It's the pinnacle for any country cricketer to come here and perform well. To bring home the shield (on Friday) would be great, not only for us but for all the older guys who have come before us and represented Warrnambool.
"With losing Ray Drew and Glenn Kelson too over the last few years during COVID, it would be just as much theirs as it would ours.
"It means a lot to the guys to make the final and it means a lot to me to be able to lead them."
He added getting a look at Wangaratta's side was the perfect preparation for another clash, believing it was a bit of a 'mental edge'.
"They'll be a little bit nervous I reckon," he said.
"We didn't give away much with the ball, we were just stump-to-stump and didn't show too many tricks.
"We've got a few more things up our sleeve, we just tried to get in and out as quick as we can and give nothing away.
"We know (Friday) is the pinnacle, it's the one that matters and being so fresh we're ready. We know we've got plenty more in the tank."
South West's difficult country week campaign, meanwhile ended on Thursday without a win, going down to Sunraysia in a heavy defeat at Greenvale Recreation Reserve.
Sunraysia set the game up by making 5-307 from its 50 overs with blistering centuries from Bradley Thomas (100) and Nafis Shakih (110 not out) leading the way, before rolling the Simon-Harkness captained group for 124.
Zach Sinnott (64) battled hard for South West with the bat.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
