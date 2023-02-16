A Warrnambool and District league club looking to turn its A grade netball fortunes around has plenty to be excited about with several former players returning for season 2023.
Kolora-Noorat A grade coach Laura Bourke, who signed on in October, confirmed several of her former junior premiership teammates are returning to the fold. The club won three-straight under 17 premierships from 2012-2014.
Goalie Anna Bourke - Laura's sister - returns after a playing stint at St Joey's, as do sisters Molly and Lillie Bourke from Geelong Amateurs.
Meg O'Sullivan and Annie Moloney return to the club after a hiatus from the sport, while sisters Hannah O'Connor and Sarah Clissold, who coached Bourke and her teammates to junior flags, are also back.
Defender Steph Jenkins joins as a new recruit from rival Warrnambool and District league club South Rovers, with partner Charlie Scanlon playing senior football for Kolora-Noorat.
Bourke said her main goal when taking on the coaching role was to attract former players back to the club.
"People who have already played at the club know how special it is," she said. "I had to work to get those girls back but they were all really keen to come back which is really exciting."
The Power, whose last A grade premiership was in 2003, are coming off a winless 2021 season while they only registered one win in 2021. But Bourke remains confident the tide can turn.
"I didn't get to watch a lot of the games they played last year," she said. "I know with the experience I'm bringing in, it's going to not only benefit the A grade side and the club but also the ones who have been there for the past few years to learn from them."
The playing coach, who lines up in defence, said building team chemistry both on-and-off the court was a crucial element to pre-season.
"One of the things I noticed about our under 17 and 15 premierships was we were really good friends," she said. "I think when you build relationships with people in your team, you're friends with everyone in the team and you get along, you play really well as well, because you're enjoying your netball. The better we bond together, the better we're going to be."
Bourke, who joins brother Nick as the Power's two senior football-netball coaches, said she was settling into her role well.
"I feel like I've taken on the role with some confidence which is really nice," she said. "I was obviously a bit nervous... but the girls have made it so easy for me to slide in there and do what I've got to do.
"With the support of them and the support of my friends and family, it's been really enjoyable so far."
