Kolora-Noorat's A grade netball program signs several recruits for 2023 Warrnambool and District league season

By Meg Saultry
Updated February 16 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:40pm
Molly Bourke, pictured playing in 2017, has returned to Kolora-Noorat in 2023. File picture

A Warrnambool and District league club looking to turn its A grade netball fortunes around has plenty to be excited about with several former players returning for season 2023.

