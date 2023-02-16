A flying gaff is essential for when you are trying to land a Mako. You can easily have a gaff rip out of the shark when they roll or even worse can be severely injured by the gaff handle. Our pick is the Tony's Tackle slip tip system which is a pivoting gaff head. When inserted into the shark it straightens out and becomes lodged in the shark. Due to their tough skin it won't come out and you just need to tie it off to a bollard.

