The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Stock stolen in burglary at Warrnambool home salon

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 16 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stock stolen in burglary at home salon

Police are asking for the public's assistance after stock was stolen from a home salon in Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.