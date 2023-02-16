Stock stolen in burglary at home salon

Police are asking for the public's assistance after stock was stolen from a home salon in Warrnambool.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an offender forced entry to a property in Mortlake Road shortly before 2am on February 16.
"The offender has caused damage to a rear door of the property," he said.
"They've then made their way inside and have stolen hair products, a hair straightener and other related salon-type products."
Detective Senior Constable Fisher urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Warrnambool detectives are investigating a number of burglaries in the city this year, including at homes in Jackman Avenue, Clonmel Court, Eddington Street and Laverock Road.
Stolen items have included vehicles, jewellery and electronics.
