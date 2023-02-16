Geelong will look to utilise the vast finals experience of the likes of Warrnambool duo Steph Townsend and Tiegan Kavanagh for Sunday's cutthroat Premier cricket semi-finals.
In just its second year in the Victorian Premier Cricket women's section, Geelong is just one win away from both of its teams reaching grand finals and coach Stephen Field says it is a proud moment for the club who has worked hard both on and off-field to become a destination for talented south-west cricketers.
"We've worked so hard to get here, the girls are so resilient and hopefully we're timing our run nicely into finals," Field told The Standard.
"We've got home finals so hopefully that's a bit of an advantage for us. Even just last week we played a home game and had enormous crowds come and have a look at the girls.
"There's so many people invested in what we're trying to create through the south-west as a pathway for these girls to advance their cricket moving forward."
The Cats will play Carlton at the Geelong Cricket Ground for a spot in the grand final in the seconds competition, with the thirds to tackle Melbourne at Kardinia Park West for a spot in the decider after both sides won nine matches in the home-and-away season to qualify in second.
It is an improvement on the club's inaugural season in 2021-22 when the Cats won 16 matches across both teams, with 11 of those coming in the thirds.
Townsend, a dual first XI premiership player with Melbourne, enters the semi at the peak of her powers, having scored 333 runs at 47.57 for the season including a purple-patch of 60 and 84 in her last two hits.
The experienced player-coach top-scored in the 2021-22 Premier women's first XI grand final for the Demons with 41 and has been there and done it before.
Field said her composure and experience under pressure would be crucial alongside captain Teagan Kavanagh, who has enjoyed a solid season with ball in hand but led the group with aplomb.
"It's essential to have someone like Steph on the ground for us, she's just been outstanding for the club," he said.
"Her form has been great as has the majority of our players since Christmas, but it's just the way she goes about it on and off field that we love.
"She's very relaxed and sometimes young players can get overawed by the occasion but her and Teagan are so good at relaxing the players and keeping them focused.
"They can help them understand their roles within the team, what we're trying to achieve and keeping the pressure off themselves.
County pro Meera Patel, all-rounder Jess Field and former Carlton player Kira Grace are others with plenty of experience in high-pressure finals matches.
"There is others with plenty of experience in the group as well and we're really happy with how our younger players are gravitating to our leaders which is so important, especially in finals," Field said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.