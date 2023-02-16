Clubs can benefit from a 'no-risk' community raffle that sees money raised given to groups for their own fundraising projects.
The Golden Community Raffle fundraises for clubs and sporting groups and has been running for more than two decades.
Warrnambool Central Rotary Club service director Bob McMillan said it organised the raffle and not-for-profit clubs and organisations could use the money they raised for their own grassroots projects.
"We get the tickets printed and any sporting club or not-for-profit group can take as many tickets as they want and they keep all the money," Mr McMillan said. "It's a no-risk, easy thing for clubs to do coming out of COVID-19 to raise a lot of much-needed money for their club."
First prize is a $3000 travel voucher, second prize is a $2000 travel voucher and third prize is two nights' accommodation at Harmony Tower Hill.
"It's a way we can look after the clubs," Mr McMillan said. "We have a lot of clubs come to us and ask for support. It's one way we can do it and throw it back to them. If you sell 1000 tickets you've got $5000."
So far, $24,000 worth of tickets have been sold and the raffle will be drawn on March 15.
"Quite often the clubs raise $30,000 out of it," he said. "They're $5 a ticket and it adds up. The clubs do very well out of it. It's up to them to make it as successful as they want to." Clubs can collect ticket books from Darrian Office & Art Supplies or to buy a ticket contact Bob on 0419 115 845.
