When South West Credit merged with Beyond Bank, its CEO David Brown "said the decision to merge with Beyond Bank Australia would benefit existing customers" (The Standard, 22/03/22). However, reading their new fees and charges guide has us extremely concerned.
These new fees are outrageous and may target the most vulnerable customers who cannot read the fine print.
For example, Beyond Bank now charges, dependant on account type: $0.50 for a direct debit, $0.40 for entering the wrong PIN during a purchase, $0.90 for an EFTPOS purchase, $1 for an internal or external transfer, $1.50 for a bill payment, $2 for over-counter cash withdrawals, and $0.26 every time the bank sends an SMS alert.
Given South West Credit's former commitment to community, this is extremely disappointing. We urge all former SWC members to carefully read the new terms and conditions to ensure they are not bleeding money every time they make a transaction.
Murray and Siobhan Simper, Warrnambool
The Warrnambool City Council recently announced the beginning of works to commence the renewal of the CBD footpaths. This initiative should be commended and is decades overdue.
Sadly what is proposed is completely inadequate and substandard at best.
On closer examination and then speaking to senior management, it was explained to me the works only included the asphalt renewal and no budget has been allocated for bluestone or the ongoing destruction of our footpaths caused by the past inappropriate plantings of monster trees throughout the CBD.
The previous councils recognised that apart from causing many citizens breathing difficulties, the plane trees were destroying infrastructure and the ongoing costs to our city needed to be addressed, so the first steps in their removal was started when the Liebig Street renewal was undertaken.
It was then taken as a given that future councils would continue these important works and to the standard of Liebig Street and create a city centre worthy of its importance in the state.
I believe the current councillors have still not taken a group walk around our CBD to see first-hand and discuss the state of the footpaths and see for themselves why they are being destroyed, not to mention a discussion on the yearly ongoing costs to prune and maintain the current trees and repair continually damaged infrastructure.
If any of the councillors did a centilitre of research, they would see that every plane tree in our city has caused damage to our infrastructure and/or the properties of privately owned buildings.
They would also know of the health issues to many citizens and that the plane trees grow to 150 metres high and will grow to over 10 metres in circumference.
They might also look to the heavens and see power lines directly above the trees and branches hanging over and in some cases touching business premises.
This is why councils throughout the world are no longer planning plane trees in their CBD's and are not replacing them if they are removed.
The trees in Kepler Street are also causing just as many issues and are all but dead.
This latest debacle is a sad reflection on our current representation at City Hall. We deserve better.
Peter Hulin, Warrnambool
Long-time federal member for Wannon, Dan Tehan, is doing his best to distract voters from his poor performance by blaming everyone but himself for the state of local roads (The Standard, 10/02/23).
Mr Tehan says he feels "for our local community because we have not been listened to". As our local federal parliamentarian, Mr Tehan is this region's number one spokesperson responsible for representing the interests of Wannon and for securing adequate funding for roads and other infrastructure and services.
If "we" have not been listened to, perhaps it's because we are poorly represented and Mr Tehan has failed in his role as local member.
Without supplying evidence, Mr Tehan implies that "the increase in deaths on rural roads" is due to the current state of the roads. This is a shameful political tactic. If Mr Tehan truly feels for our local community, he would not use road deaths and the suffering of loved ones as a tool to score political points.
Given his poor record in obtaining funding to adequately maintain local roads, it could be asked, what responsibility does he take for the deaths and trauma on the roads?
Mr Tehan uses the state of the roads for publicity and political point-scoring. He has shown that he does not "feel for our local community'. If the people of Wannon want to be "listened to", they need to elect somebody else to parliament.
Peter Martina, Warrnambool
