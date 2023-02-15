After 44 years in the industry, Peter Newell - who is possibly Warrnambool's longest serving IT professional - has decided to retire.
He's worked on everything from punch cards at Fletcher Jones in the late '70s to sophisticated cyber security systems in modern times, and everything in between - from the dawn of the internet, the Y2K scare and the rise of the smartphone.
It was during his school days that Peter first developed an interest in computers.
"The first time I was ever involved in computing was at North Tech, and they started to introduce us to computer programming using pencil-marked cards. That was in 1972 or 1973," he said.
"Initially it was the buzz of building things that sparked my interest. Starting with a blank piece of paper, coding things and seeing it all work."
He studied at the Warrnambool Institute of Advanced Education where he became familiar with a teletype, before undertaking further studies at the Gordon Institute of Technology and post graduate studies in Bendigo.
It was an assignment at the Gordon that eventually led him back to Warrnambool for a career in IT. "I did a history and philosophy of computing subject and ended up doing an assignment about where computing was used in Warrnambool in 1975," he said.
"I went around Warrnambool and Bill Hewitt was running computing at Fletcher Jones, and apart from that, the post office was doing a little bit of computing, the hospital, one of the supermarkets and that was about it."
A few years later, Mr Hewitt offered Peter a job at Fletcher Jones and on May 14, 1979, Mr Newell began his career as a trainee computer technician. This involved integrating computer programs into the production, distribution and sale of the Warrnambool institution's famous garments.
And like most computers from that era, the machine Peter used at Fletcher Jones was a sight to behold.
"The first computer I worked on at Fletcher Jones was an IBM System 3 Model 15D which was blue and grey and it looked like three or four refrigerators back to back," he said.
With the factory beginning to wind down operations, Mr Newell moved to The Standard in 1996, where he was the only IT staff member at the time.
"The first person to walk into that organisation came in at 6am and the last left at 2am, so if you wanted exclusive use of the computer systems for maintenance, you had a window of about four hours in the very early morning," he said.
He started managing the Warrnambool City Council's Information Services department in 1998, with his first major project preparing for Y2K.
He and his team spent "many, many, many" hours testing systems to ensure they would continue to operate properly once the year rolled from '99' to '00'.
"I recall shutting down all of our computer systems on New Year's Eve, and starting them up afresh on New Year's Day and they all came back up and everything was fine," he said.
"You could argue that it was never really a thing, or maybe it was that a lot of good work was done throughout the industry to avoid any issues.
"One of the things about IT is that if you've done a good job, nobody can tell, everything just works."
Peter now plans to travel, visit family, cycle and ride his motorbike in retirement and he's also eager to tinker away with his other passion, video editing, and continue his love of creating things with computers.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.