Interstate fugitive arrested after cutting off ankle bracelet

An alleged car thief accused of cutting off his ankle bracelet and skipping bail in South Australia has been arrested in Heywood.
John Taleporos, 26, appeared in Portland Magistrates Court on February 14 charged with failing to appear on bail and theft of a motor vehicle.
The court heard a warrant was issued for his arrest in Victoria in 2020 after he allegedly failed to appear in court in relation to car theft.
A police prosecutor said Mr Taleporos had since been living in South Australia where he had served time in jail for unrelated offending.
Then on January 17 he was charged by South Australian police with trafficking an unknown controlled drug and granted bail with strict conditions, including home detention.
The man was fitted with an ankle bracelet on January 19.
He then allegedly travelled from the Adelaide Remand Centre to his bail address in Millicent.
The court heard the man removed his ankle bracelet within 63 minutes and was "on the run".
A warrant was issued in South Australia for his arrest.
The police prosecutor said Mr Taleporos appeared to be bouncing in between states "depending which he faces lesser criminal charges in".
He said the man was a "significant unacceptable risk of flight".
Lawyer Ian Pugh, representing Mr Taleporos, said the man was found eligible for the Court Integrated Services Program which would provide support services not available in South Australia.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said to say the man had an extraordinary litany of prior offences from 2015 onwards was "to put it charitably".
He said he had no hesitation in finding the man posed an unacceptable risk of failing to appear on bail again.
Bail was refused.
The man was remanded in custody until February 20.
He will appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on that day.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.