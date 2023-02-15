The Standard
South Australia fugitive arrested in Heywood

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 16 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 8:12am
Interstate fugitive arrested after cutting off ankle bracelet

An alleged car thief accused of cutting off his ankle bracelet and skipping bail in South Australia has been arrested in Heywood.

