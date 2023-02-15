AN emerging equestrian is feeling confident about a national title tilt after being crowned Victoria's best in her class.
Camperdown College student Stella Horspole, who lives on a farm at Leslie Manor, won the child's large galloway hack section at the 2023 Equestrian Victoria State Show Horse and Rider Titles at Werribee.
Horspole, 16, will attempt to build on her success with Argyl Fine Art - known affectionately in the paddock as George - at the national championships in Sydney in December.
"(I head there) as number one in Victoria. I am feeling very excited, I can't wait," she said. "I've trained so hard and I am just pumped - I am ready to go."
She was pleased her preparation paid off at the state titles particularly with a new addition to the stable.
Argyl Fine Art joined her family's farm three months ago.
"I only recently got him so it was a very exciting achievement when we won," Horspole said.
The duo made an immediate mark, with the three judges unanimously voting Horspole and Argyl Fine Art the victors.
"In my competition there's things called workouts that we did," she said.
"Every competitor has to do the same workout and they pick a top-10 out of all the competitors and then they (three judges) pick the winners."
Horspole dreams of becoming an equine vet and competing professionally in equestrian.
"I have been competitively riding horses since I was about two," she said.
"(I love) getting to bond with the horses, getting to know them. I guess I am very lucky in that way - I definitely wouldn't be me without horses."
She has a number of events before the national titles, including the Canberra Royal Show, Sydney Royal Show and the inter-school state titles, where she'll represent Camperdown College, in April before a short break.
The active teenager also plays cricket for Pomborneit, netball for Lismore-Derrinallum and Camperdown and basketball in Camperdown.
