SWIM: Cobden Aquathon, Cobden Outdoor Swimming Pool, from 10am.
MARKET: Railway Place, 8am-1pm.
OKTOBERFEST: Shipwreck Bay Holiday Park, 2pm-10pm.
FIX: Repair Cafe, Koroit Theatre, 10am-noon.
CRICKET: Women's Appreciation Day, Cobden Recreation Reserve, 5pm-11pm.
CRAFTS: Creating Fabric Baskets, Warrnambool Library, 11.30am-1.30pm.
MARATHON: Port Fairy Marathon, Railway Place, 7am-1pm.
CRICKET: WDCA women's grand final, between Nestles and Allansford-Panmure at Reid Oval, Warrnambool, from 2.30pm.
FUNDRAISER: Ovarian Cancer teal tea, PhysiPole Studios Warrnambool, from 9.30am.
MUSIC: Irish Session, Kirkstall Hotel, from 2pm. Lance Birrell, City Memorial Bowls Club, 1pm-5pm. Mudcats, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Pyper and Dylan, Noodledoof Brewing Co., Koroit, from 1pm.
EXHIBITION: Meccano, Warrnambool Men's Shed, 10am-4pm.
AUTHOR: 'I, Millennial' book launch by Tom Ballard, Warrnambool Library, 6.30pm-8.30pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
