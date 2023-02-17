A prime piece of industrial land in west Warrnambool has been snapped up by a local business.
Homeseeka agent Paul Jellie said the vacant lot was sold by an expressions of interest process.
The 2700-square-metre site next to Warrnambool GMW is expected to be the new home of the local electrical business, Mr Jellie said.
"The site was bought by a local business," Mr Jellie said. "It had quite a lot of interest from buyers across Victoria and interstate."
Mr Jellie said it was rare to find a site with highway frontage.
"Sites on the highway are pretty scarce so we had interest from far and wide."
Mr Jellie said the site sold for an undisclosed amount but both the buyer and seller were pleased with the outcome.
He said demand for property in Warrnambool had "cooled" due to rising interest rates but the market remained steady.
"The heat has gone out of the market but it's still ticking along OK."
The property was last sold in 2017 for $1.05 million.
Another industrial site in west Warrnambool is also on the market.
Prominent Warrnambool businessman Russell Colless is selling a seven-lot industrial development at 1157 Raglan Parade.
The land is located between Rafferty's Tavern and Callaghan Motors and is being sold by Harris and Wood.
It boasts eight lots - seven which are up for grabs - and one that will be retained by the owner.
Two offer highway frontage and about 4000-square-metres of land.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
