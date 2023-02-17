The Standard
Prime industrial Warrnambol land snapped up by local buyer

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
February 17 2023 - 12:00pm
The parcel of land offers highway frontage and has been purchased by an electrical business.

A prime piece of industrial land in west Warrnambool has been snapped up by a local business.

