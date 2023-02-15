Warrnambool captain Cam Williams says the class and depth of his side came to the fore in its comprehensive win on Wednesday in Brunswick.
It was a performance of significant note from Warrnambool on day three of Melbourne Country Week, defeating Sunraysia by 97 runs and leaving the side in with a strong chance of qualifying for Friday's final.
"We're really happy, we did what we needed to so it was a really good win," Williams said after the game.
"We were a class above, they probably just wanted to bat out the overs so we wanted to just push through and get the win and with an extra bonus point it's a fantastic result."
Three half-centuries - one from Nestles' Geoff Williams (78), Northern Raiders overseas star Jack Burnham (50) and Mortlake captain-coach Todd Lamont (77) - were the catalysts for Warrnambool posting an imposing 7-296 from its 50 overs.
At one stage, Warrnambool was 6-209 before smacking 87 runs from its final 36 balls.
Williams said it was an impressive display from his batting group, particularly the trio, and believed 280 was about par on the deck.
"They (Geoff Williams and Burnham) just hit to their areas really well so set it up for us at the back-end," he said.
"'Wiz' knows his game inside and out. He's not a big hitter so just played his role and hit boundaries when needed. He had the hitters around him so we just built around him.
"We felt 280 was about right and we aimed for that so to go beyond that is great."
Lamont, in particular, was in blistering form, smacking eight sixes in the final 10 overs alone in his 44-ball cameo.
Williams praised the veteran for his immense strike power late in the innings.
"He batted out of his skin, it was absolutely brilliant to watch," he said.
"It's why he's in the side, he's a wily veteran in his mid-30s and a serious cricketer. He's hit some really good balls a long way. Joey Nyikos helped that and fed him strike so he deserves some praise.
"We've been on the receiving end of it before from Todd back when Mortlake was in South West, so for him to be on our side and to see what he can do for us is great."
The bowlers then did the job, picking up early wickets - the key to success in one-day cricket - before strangling Sunraysia through the middle and weathering some late strikes to restrict the opposition to 7-199 from its 50 overs.
Spinner Joe Kenna (2-25) was utilised early and impressed, Matt Petherick (2-44) continued a strong carnival and Bailey Jenkinson (0-27) kept things tidy from his 10 overs in a balanced team performance.
"I thought our spinners did a really, really good job," Williams said. "Jenkinson bowled brilliantly, Todd also held up on an end on the shorter side into the wind and Joe Kenna opened the innings and did a really good job."
Warrnambool faces Wangaratta on Thursday, with the two sides also a strong chance of playing again the following day in the division two final.
Williams said the side wouldn't tinker with winning form despite the prospect of the two teams meeting again a day later with more on the line.
"We will try and get out there and execute our skills and get the result and show everyone what Warrnambool cricket is about," he said of Thursday's match.
"We've all got a competitive edge so we're looking forward to it."
