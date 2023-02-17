Cobden Golf Club is putting the final touches on course ahead of its annual Week of Golf event with a final call out for entries for its jammed-packed nine-day program.
The tournament, which runs from Saturday, February 18 through to Sunday, February 25, will bring more than 600 competitors from across the state to Cobden Golf Club for various rounds each day.
Event organiser Trevor Gardner said the tournament was an important time of year for Cobden Golf Club.
"We've been going for 34 years with this event," Gardner said. "We're only a small country club.
"It brings a lot of visitors to the town.. and it keeps us as a club engaged in making sure we have a good club and course that entices people to come back and play during the week of golf.
"It's great to have that feel around the club."
Gardner said the course was looking better than ever in the lead up to the first event.
"The course is looking absolutely perfect," Gardner said. "It hasn't looked this good in a number of years.
"It's playing really good. It's a challenging course, it's not an easy course, you've got to cross the creek five times."
The Week of Golf starts with the 18-hole stableford Cobden Plate on Saturday, before a three-man ambrose is contested on Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday will see the ladies Cobden Cup and a ladies' four-person ambrose played on respective days.
Gardner said the club was looking for more entries for the second half of the week, including its 4BBB stableford corporate day on Wednesday, a ladies' 4BBB stableford round on Thursday, and the major 28-hole men's and women's championship stroke on Saturday, February 25. The week concludes with a 14-hole mixed pinehurst foursomes event on Sunday, February 26.
Gardner said trophies would be up for grabs each day with golfers also able to enjoy a meal in the clubhouse.
Players will also have the added incentive of up to $200,000 worth of prizes on offer if they score an elusive hole-in-one.
Up to four KIA Picantos, 11 golf carts and a trailer are up for grabs.
"You've got to get a hole-in-one on the designated hole over the week of golf, and there is different ones each day," Gardner said.
Daily prizes awarded throughout the week include for longest drives and nearest the pins.
Gardner thanked the event's sponsors, insisting the event wouldn't be able to run without the enormous support.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
