The Standard

Cobden Golf Club's Week of Golf starts Saturday, February 18 for week-long event

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
February 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ash Couch and Trevor Gardner show off one of the cars up for grabs during Cobden's Week of Golf. Picture by Meg Saultry

Cobden Golf Club is putting the final touches on course ahead of its annual Week of Golf event with a final call out for entries for its jammed-packed nine-day program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.