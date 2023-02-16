Motorists have paid almost $300,000 in fines from the city's only speed and red light camera in the past financial year, new data shows.
The camera, at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Mahoneys Road, detected 902 infringements at a cost of almost $299,500 in the 2021-22 financial year.
It averages out to more than $820 per day and takes into account unregistered vehicles and motorists who were speeding or running red lights.
The Cameras Save Lives website data found almost half of the total annual revenue collected was from April to June with 470 infringements issued at a cost of more than $148,000.
From January to March there were 291 infringements at a cost of $92,747, taking the total money collected in the second half of the financial year to almost $241,000.
The first half of the year was substantially less with 69 fines issued at a cost of almost $25,800 from July to September, while in the period from October to December there were 72 fines, with state government coffers collecting $32,700.
The total collected in the first half of the financial year was more than $58,000.
The annual figures are down more than $91,000 on the previous 2020-21 financial year when there were 1380 infringements and motorists slugged almost $391,000.
In the previous financial year, the peak holiday period was the most lucrative with 501 fines issued in January to March 2021 at a cost of more than $144,000, which wasn't the case in the latest figures with the same 2022 period seeing 291 infringements at a cost of $92,747.
The Warrnambool camera set-up, at traffic lights on the eastern outskirts of the city, was installed late 2009.
