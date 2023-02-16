The Standard
Motorists in Warrnambool fined almost $300,000 at speed and red light camera

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 16 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 1:30pm
A Warrnambool speed and red light camera in the city's east has collected almost $300,000 in revenue in the 2021-22 financial year.

Motorists have paid almost $300,000 in fines from the city's only speed and red light camera in the past financial year, new data shows.

