South West Cricket has been left bitterly disappointed after its day three Melbourne Country Week clash against Hamilton on Wednesday was abandoned.
The division two match, scheduled at Strathmore, didn't go ahead as planned after the host club was not notified of the contest, leaving no time for a suitable pitch to be prepared.
South West team manager Rick McKenzie said the lack of communication was disappointing.
"We turned up and the ground staff weren't notified by the VSDCA or council that there was a game fixtured and were preparing a pitch for Saturday," he told The Standard.
"The boys are gutted because we felt we were a fair chance against Hamilton.
"We are disappointed, we're down here to play cricket and then we lose a day in the middle. You come all this way to represent your competition so it certainly bites.
"We're not blaming anyone, it's just a lack of communication between a number of different sources."
McKenzie said the Victorian Country Cricket League (VCCL) did everything it could to find a suitable venue but couldn't find one in time.
It's just a lack of communication between a number of different sources.- Rick McKenzie
"Kelvin White (VCCL president) tried to get us going but couldn't get a ground at short notice," he said.
"He did everything he could and worked so hard for us so we're thankful for that."
He added the group, which is 0-2 so far, would enjoy a freshen up and look to finish the carnival off on a positive note against Sunraysia in Greenvale on Thursday.
"There's a lot of positives out of the losses, we've batted out our 50 overs in both games, so there's been a lot to come out but we were looking forward to it (against Hamilton)," he said.
"We're now preparing for (Thursday), we'll be fresh which is probably a good thing for us.
"It give us a fresh start now and some fresh bodies which will help us."
Sports reporter with The Standard
