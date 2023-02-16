It is about giving primary school-aged kids a taste of hockey.- Paul Dillon
MORE than 450 students were given a taste of hockey this week as Hockey South West ramped up its campaign to get more people playing the sport.
Hockey Victoria visited five primary schools - Warrnambool East, St Patrick's Koroit, Woolsthorpe and Warrnambool and Cudgee - between Monday and Friday.
Hockey South West president Paul Dillon - an advocate for improving Warrnambool's hockey facilities, getting more youth playing team sport and bringing 2026 Commonwealth Games teams to the city - said the clinics catered for students from prep to grade six.
He was rapt with the interest received and is hopeful some of the students will join Hockey South West for its 2023 season which start in late April.
"Hockey Victoria every year runs a roadshow around Victoria and they did five days in Portland at primary schools last week, five schools here this week...and in a few weeks' times they're going to Corangamite (Shire) to do schools around Camperdown," Dillon told The Standard.
"It is about giving primary school-aged kids a taste of hockey and for us it's really important.
"We're very accessible to all the schools and we even have a new online booking platform, which I created, and schools can go there and if they want to use the hockey centre (on Cramer Street) they can book an hour-and-a-half, a half day or full day and it comes through automatically."
Dillon said it was important to give students a chance to try different sports.
He said Hockey South West was eager to build its numbers as it aimed to improve facilities at its Warrnambool base through government grants.
The association is working hard to bring more people through the gates for its senior and junior competitions which includes sides from Warrnambool, Corangamite and Portland.
"Participation in community sport (since the COVID-19 pandemic) has dropped across the board," Dillon said.
"Victoria-wide (hockey) has gone down by 14 per cent but we grew by 24 (per cent last year).
"We have to grow another 20 per cent this year."
Hockey South West will host a Hockey Australia hockey5s selection camp in April 2023 and has locked in the Hockey Victoria junior state championships in 2024-25.
"This is an Olympic and Commonwealth Games sport and we have the Commonwealth Games up the road in Geelong in 2026," Dillon said.
"We have a four-year plan and strategy to try and pinch some Commonwealth Games and drag some of that down to Warrnambool and the south west."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
