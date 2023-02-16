PREPARATIONS are under way as Russells Creek tries to make it back-to-back senior football finals appearances in 2023.
The Creekers, under co-coaches Danny Chatfield and Dylan Herbertson, will start their season on April 1.
The Standard's JUSTINE McCULLAGH-BEASY captured pre-season training on Wednesday night, just six weeks out from round one.
