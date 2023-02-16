The Standard

Bias on bowls: Mortlake moves into WDPA weekend pennant finals, City Memorial dominant in all midweek pennant grades

By Gerald Madden and George Draffen
Updated February 16 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 1:53pm
Mortlake's Scott Pierce is ready for finals. Picture by Meg Saultry

City Memorial's dominance of Western District Playing Area midweek pennant is on show with the club winning the second semi-finals in all four divisions last week, thus having four teams already in grand finals.

