City Memorial's dominance of Western District Playing Area midweek pennant is on show with the club winning the second semi-finals in all four divisions last week, thus having four teams already in grand finals.
Division one saw City Diamonds defeat Timboon by 12 in the second semi while Koroit defeated Port Gold by 20 in the first semi.
The preliminary final will be rematch of last year's Grand Final with Timboon against Koroit, to be played at City.
City Rubies edged Warrnambool Blue by four shots to advance to the division two grand final.
Warrnambool Blue will meet City Pearls in the preliminary final at Port Fairy after the Pearls thumped Koroit Purple 79-40 in the first semi.
Division three was an all City second semi with Emeralds reversing their last-round loss to defeat Zircon.
City Zircon now meet Port Fairy Red at Koroit in the prelim after Port narrowly defeated City Opals by four shots in the first semi-final.
The winner of the preliminary final in division four between Port Fairy Blue and City Jade will meet City Topaz in the grand final.
Topaz defeated Port Blue 43- 24 in the second semi-final while City Jade defeated Koroit Yellow by a single shot in the first semi-final.
The last round weekend pennant saw some exciting matches which put some sides into finals and some sides out.
In division one Mortlake, led by the Darren Grant-skipped rink's 20-shot win, edged out Port Fairy with a five-shot win at Port Fairy to grab the last available finals position.
This week's finals have Mortlake playing City Gold at Koroit in the first semi-final.
City Gold won its only meeting through the year by 17 shots at Mortlake but Mortlake's late-season form has been good.
The second semi is at Port Fairy where City Red will try to maintain its unbeaten season against Warrnambool Gold.
Their last meeting was two weeks ago at City with the final margin only two shots.
Division one's final ladder was the closest of all the divisions with Mortlake in third finishing only seven points ahead of Dennington in eighth place.
In division two last year's premier Warrnambool Red grabbed second spot with a two-shot win over City Blue.
Both of the division two finals this week are at Timboon.
The second semi has City White, which has won its past 10 games, playing Warrnambool Red.
Their one meeting for the year resulted in City prevailing by five at Warrnambool in round nine.
City Blue takes on Warrnambool Green in the first-semi with their only contest this year resulting in a 20-shot City victory at home.
The top-two in division three were Warrnambool White and City Yellow who will meet at Port Fairy, Warrnambool having won their previous meeting in round four.
Lawn Tennis Green and Port Fairy Gold will do battle at Warrnambool with only the winner progressing.
They had a close one through the year with a one-shot victory to lawn in round seven.
Mortlake defeated Port Fairy Black in division four to secure second place, while City Orange defeated top side Dunkeld to ensure its finalss position.
Dunkeld plays Mortlake at Koroit this week, the winner progressing to the grand final.
Mortlake will be hoping to repeat its eight-shot round 10 away victory.
City Orange plays Port Fairy Black at Warrnambool, with the form-line showing a three-shot Port home win in round five.
Port Fairy has been busy in recent weeks with the men's and women's pairs and triples.
The winners of the men's pairs was Glen Walkenhurst and Keith Bunge in a close match over Simon Cullinane and Andrew Pink.
The men's triple was won by John McIIroy, James Smith and Kevin Smith which was a popular win.
The women's pairs winners was Hilary Hamilton and Pam Gibb defeating Gill Phillps in a close match.
The women's triples saw Robyn Purcell, Pattie Murray and Hester Woodrup come out winners over Gill Phillps, Sue Hamilton and Kay Miller.
The men's and women's 100-Up starts on Sunday, February 16.
Dennington Bowls Club will hold its Annual Clarkson Event on Sunday, February 26.
It is an all-day tournament starting with a champagne and bacon and egg Breakfast at 830am.
Entries - either single or team - can be registered with the club.
Terang will host and celebrate the 61st year of the Terang Rotary Club Annual Tournament on Wednesday, March 1.
Team entries can be conveyed to the club by February 24.
City Memorial will host the Western Region Past Presidents Association Annual Max Hammond Tournament on Monday, March 20, starting with a two-course luncheon at 12 noon.
This tournament is a single-entry event and is open to all bowlers to come along and enjoy a light-hearted social day with their bowling peers.
