The pain and devastation of Ash Wednesday's bushfires are as vivid as they were 40 years ago. Survivors choke back tears when they recall the horrific events of February 16, 1983. Ten south-west people were killed, 1000 buildings razed and more than 20,000 head of livestock destroyed when blazes, fanned by north winds on a 43-degree day, tore through more than 50,000 hectares. On Thursday, February 16 - the 40th anniversary - we remember the lives lost, those that were changed forever and the incredible community efforts to rebuild.

