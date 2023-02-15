The pain and devastation of Ash Wednesday's bushfires are as vivid as they were 40 years ago. Survivors choke back tears when they recall the horrific events of February 16, 1983. Ten south-west people were killed, 1000 buildings razed and more than 20,000 head of livestock destroyed when blazes, fanned by north winds on a 43-degree day, tore through more than 50,000 hectares. On Thursday, February 16 - the 40th anniversary - we remember the lives lost, those that were changed forever and the incredible community efforts to rebuild.
Dr Denis Napthine is overcome with emotion when talking about the Ash Wednesday bushfires.
The former vet was tasked with assessing the condition of animals injured in the fires.
It was at times horrendous, but Dr Napthine said the Aussie spirit of helping a neighbour in need shone through.
"I was in Hamilton that day," Dr Napthine said.
"There were fires all over Victoria, including the very serious ones around Panmure and Cudgee."
Dr Napthine said he told his wife he was heading to Panmure to help in any way he could.
"It became clear to me that the most serious fires in terms of the losses of animals and livestock were in this area," he said.
"I remember it was mid-afternoon and I told my wife I was heading down to Panmure and I would probably be away overnight.
"I didn't get home for 14 days."
Dr Napthine was tasked with the difficult role of assessing whether burnt animals and stock needed to be euthanised.
He said a severe drought had left dairy farms in the area vulnerable to fire on that fateful day.
Dr Napthine said he had been part of a response team to bushfires several years before.
But these fires presented the unique challenge of treating dairy cattle.
Vets had to carefully assess whether the cattle's teats had been burnt.
Dr Napthine said this led to critical research about how to treat dairy cattle for burns on their teats after the fires.
"It was a horrific day - it was really hot with vicious winds," Dr Napthine said.
In addition to treating and euthanising animals, Dr Napthine helped farmers care for their stock after the blazes were out.
"It was one of the first fires where many people were using electric pumps to provide water for their cattle," Dr Napthine said.
"Dairy cattle consume enormous amounts of water and in the immediate aftermath of the fires we had to get water to the cattle because we knew restoration of power was going to be prolonged."
Dr Napthine said a large amount of cattle and sheep were lost in the fires, while others were badly burnt.
He said he was amazed by the strength shown by people who had lost everything.
"There were farmers who had lost their home, their livelihood, everything," he said.
"But more often than not they would say 'there is someone worse off' and they would tell us to help someone else first and then come back."
Dr Napthine said the response by community members to the disaster was like nothing he had ever seen.
"There was a huge community response," he said.
"I think that really helped the people who were affected - the people who had lost everything."
Dr Napthine said he would be reflecting on the bushfires this week - 40 years on from the disaster.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
