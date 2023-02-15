The Standard
Help available for residents affected by 40th Ash Wednesday bushfires anniversary

Updated February 15 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 2:30pm
An aerial image taken over Naringal after fire tore through the region on Ash Wednesday.

The pain and devastation of Ash Wednesday's bushfires are as vivid as they were 40 years ago. Survivors choke back tears when they recall the horrific events of February 16, 1983. Ten south-west people were killed, 1000 buildings razed and more than 20,000 head of livestock destroyed when blazes, fanned by north winds on a 43-degree day, tore through more than 50,000 hectares. On Thursday, February 16 - the 40th anniversary - we remember the lives lost, those that were changed forever and the incredible community efforts to rebuild.

