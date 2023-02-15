In a positive way anniversaries can be a chance for reflection and emotional healing.- Ruth Gstrein
The pain and devastation of Ash Wednesday's bushfires are as vivid as they were 40 years ago. Survivors choke back tears when they recall the horrific events of February 16, 1983. Ten south-west people were killed, 1000 buildings razed and more than 20,000 head of livestock destroyed when blazes, fanned by north winds on a 43-degree day, tore through more than 50,000 hectares. On Thursday, February 16 - the 40th anniversary - we remember the lives lost, those that were changed forever and the incredible community efforts to rebuild.
South-west community members have been urged to reach out for help if the anniversary of the Ash Wednesday bushfires causes distress.
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein encouraged people to look out for their friends and neighbours.
"Anniversaries of emergencies like the Ash Wednesday fires are an opportunity to recognise the great resilience of our community but for some people they can bring back troubling memories and feelings," Cr Gstrein said.
"In a positive way anniversaries can be a chance for reflection and emotional healing. We can use them to recognise progress moving through the natural grieving and recovery process."
Cr Gstrein encouraged anyone to share how they were feeling with someone they trust.
"It could be a family member, friend, your GP or faith leader," Cr Gstrein said. "Just having someone to share with can help you put your feelings into perspective.
"Putting your thoughts and memories into words can be soothing in itself."
Cr Gstrein's comments come ahead of the CFA's memorial service at Panmure on Sunday.
It will be held at the Panmure hall at 2pm and is open to the public.
For support call Lifeline on 131 114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.