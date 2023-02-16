Brooke Green recalls feeling "horrendous" as she hit the final kilometre of last year's Port Fairy marathon.
It was her first time completing a marathon but Green soon found she wasn't alone, as a group of her students from Port Fairy Consolidated Primary School joined her in her charge to the finish line.
"I said to some people 'if I had any sweat left in me, I would have cried'," she said. "It was just such a wonderful feeling when they all ran across the line with me."
Green, along with last year's winner Jason Daye, is returning for the 2023 Port Fairy marathon on Sunday. The mother-of-four found her love for running throughout the first COVID-19 lockdown before committing to her first marathon in 2022.
"(Port Fairy) that was my first one then I got a bit of the bug and I did the Melbourne Marathon last year and did a better time," she said. "I still had the bug so then I thought I'd come back and do this (Port Fairy) one this year."
Green, whose mother is Olympic bronze medallist and Commonwealth champion runner Judy Pollock, has athletic ability in her blood.
"I have an amazing role model in mum," Green said.
While basketball is Green's passion, she has undertaken everything from netball to surf boat rowing to park-runs in her time in Port Fairy.
There will be three generations of Green's family competing on Sunday, with Pollock, at age 82, running the 10km while Green's son Charlie, nine, contests the 3.5km run.
"He sees grandma and mum out there having a go," Green said.
Green, who splits her working week between being a police officer and PE teacher at the primary school, said she hoped to be a role model for her students.
"Being a PE teacher, I try and encourage all the students to have a go at anything," she said. "I hope that I'm a bit of a role model to show them that if 'Mrs Green is an old lady and can do something like this, you can have a go at anything'."
She said several students were giving the 10km run and 3.5km runs a go, while some of her former students now in high school were trying out the half-marathon.
Meanwhile, Daye is looking forward to the chance to run alongside others during Sunday's marathon.
Daye, who has lived in Port Fairy for three years, finished first in the seaside town's inaugural marathon with a time of two hours and 29 minutes. He then went on to finish third in his age group at the 2022 Melbourne Marathon with a personal best time of two hours and 26 minutes.
Daye, 35, remained tight-lipped about his goals for Sunday but is hoping to soak up the event's atmosphere.
"It's exciting to be a part of it," he said. "The event is growing year-on-year, the committee has done a really great job to get numbers in."
He said community support was the best aspect of running a home marathon.
"Because I am local I run here everyday, and it's pretty cool to do it (run) with a lot of people and a lot of people supporting and volunteering," he said. "It's really nice to have that because every other day I run I'm by myself."
Daye took up marathon running - his first was in 2004 - after hearing stories of his father's past long distance pursuits.
Daye has also competed internationally at the Paris Marathon in 2015.
"It was this pedestal I saw (from my father) that one day I'd like to have a go at," Daye said. "I eventually did and stuck with it."
Daye, who along with wife Anna run their own architect business, said he knew Port Fairy's course extremely well with the biggest challenge of any marathon getting to the start line. His preparation included up to 20km of running a day.
"I'm pretty happy, I'll get there," he said. "And then just see what happens after that."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
