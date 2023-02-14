Mortlake's Georgia Wareham has returned to the world stage with a player-of the-match performance in her first international appearance in nearly 16 months as Australia strive to defend its T20 World Cup crown.
The leg-spinner took figures of 3-20 from four overs to help Australia to a eight-wicket win against Bangladesh, with the Aussies successfully chasing a 107-run total. The win puts Australia atop the group one standings after two matches.
The 23-year-old, who this week earned a contract for the first Women's Premier League in India, was thrilled to be back playing in the green and gold.
"Anytime I get to play for Australia -- it's pretty special," Wareham said.
Wareham made her last international appearance in October 2021 before an ACL injury sustained later that month relegated her to the sidelines.
She was Australia's sole change heading into the match, with the bowler thanking selectors for backing her in despite her time on the sidelines.
"It was always going to be tight, I think, and I thank the selectors for backing me not having played any international cricket coming into this World Cup," she said. "It was pretty tough early days. I missed out on the One-day World Cup, the Ashes, Commonwealth Games in the space of 12 months, which is not ideal."
Australia's next match is against Sri Lanka on Friday, midnight Australian time.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
