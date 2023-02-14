South West is still without a win on the board at Melbourne Country Week after being inflicted with a heavy loss against Wangaratta on Tuesday, February 14 at FJ Kirk Oval in Altona.
The division two side, led by Simon Harkness, fell well short after a dominant batting performance from Wangaratta set the game up, going down by 163 runs.
After winning the toss and batting, Wangaratta, through a sublime century from Harkaran Mann (130 not out) and an equally brutal hand from in-form skipper Pranav Menon (76), posted an imposing 3-321 from its 50 overs, with Angus Uwland, Isaac Fowler and Paul Vogels the wicket takers.
South West couldn't get going with the bat despite some fight from Camperdown gun Tharindu Rukshan, who battled hard to make 72 at the top-of-the-order, eventually restricted to 9-159 from its 50 overs.
The group will be looking to quickly bounce back when they take on Hamilton on Wednesday, February 15, who are coming off an impressive win against Bellarine Peninsula on the same day.
Warrnambool will return to the field on Wednesday after enjoying a rest and will be looking to keep up its momentum when it plays Sunraysia at Alex G Gillon Oval in Brunswick.
