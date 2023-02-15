A Nirranda premiership player is taking a cautious approach as he plots a path back to senior football.
Jack Primmer is working towards a return to the Blues' line-up after surgery on a ruptured achilles tendon ruined his 2022 Warrnambool and District league season, denying him a chance to add a second flag to his resume.
Primmer, 25, is taking part in the reigning premier's pre-season training, which is being split between Nirranda and Warrnambool's Deakin University, with an eye to joining younger brother Max, 19, in the team in 2023.
"Hopefully I'll play early on in the season," he said.
"If I am not right, I'll hang back a bit. I don't want to push it back too early and be set back again."
"I did it in round two (last season) and had surgery three or four days later."
Primmer - a plumber based in Warrnambool who had 10 weeks off during his recovery - said it was the most serious injury of his sporting career.
"Standing up and not being able to walk was the main drama," he said.
He said the rehabilitation was lengthy and he "couldn't do one-foot calf raises for a long time".
Now he is immersing himself in the Blues' pre-season as the powerhouse club - it won the senior and reserves flags in 2022 - aims to extend its dominance.
New coach Nick Couch, who has retired, is settling into the role after replacing Brayden Harkness, who remains at the club in a playing capacity.
"It's been good to get around all the lads again and we've been getting good numbers," Primmer said.
"Having time on the sidelines, you don't feel as much a part of it, but now back training with the group is good.
"It's good to be back to normal."
Primmer said he was proud of the club's successes despite being restricted to supporter last season.
"I was stoked for all the lads and watching my little brother get one was pretty good," the 2016 premiership player said.
He is bullish about the Blues' chances of being a contender again and highlighted Dylan Philp as someone who would be "hard to stop".
