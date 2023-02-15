Port Fairy seawater gets tick of approval

A 12-month investigation into Port Fairy's ocean water quality has delivered a mostly clean bill of health to several beaches in the seaside town.
Wannon Water launched the testing regime after two surfers developed serious bacterial infections when they visited a popular Port Fairy surf break in April 2021, which prompted widespread concern about the quality of the seawater.
The surf spot, known locally as The Passage, was only a few hundred metres from the ejection point, or "outfall", for the Port Fairy Sewage Treatment Plant, with some people suspecting it as the source of the bacteria.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (now the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action) didn't test the water until nearly two weeks after the incident, so any pathogens would have been long gone.
Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers consistently denied any link between the sick surfers and the sewage plant, saying the plant "was operating normally and had no adverse issues and that remains the case today". But the water authority decided an investigation would restore public confidence.
Samples were collected at five beaches around Port Fairy: Golfies, East Beach, The Passage, South Beach and Pea Soup. Testing was done twice monthly during the peak season from November to March and once-a-month from April to October.
At the time, the Port Fairy Sewage Treatment Plant was operating normally and had no adverse issues and that remains the case today- Andrew Jeffers
All the samples returned either "good" or "very good" water quality ratings, except one sample from East Beach in September, which was rated "fair". Wannon Water said that subpar result was due to river and storm water runoff after significant rain in the area and that quality levels rebounded quickly.
Any rating below "good" indicates the water is not suitable for swimming. When the "fair" result was recorded at East Beach, Moyne Shire Council issued a notice on its website for swimmers to avoid the water until the quality had returned to normal.
The water authority also performed tests at the mouth of the Moyne River and near the sewage plant outfall and several storm water outlets along the river. The testing showed the Moyne River water was generally good, but was graded "poor" following the heavy September rain. Similar results were found near the sewage outfall.
Results from a storm water drain at Ocean Drive consistently showed "fair" water quality after heavy rain, suggesting the poor quality of the river water after rain may have been a result of pathogens entering the waterway further up the catchment.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.