Traditionally it's the printed page that brings people to the library but it is printing of a different kind that is drawing people to Warrnambool's new facility.
The new library has gone hi-tech, rolling out its new 3D printers this week in its tech zone, and its green room sound booth is now open for use.
Nintendo games will be available from 3pm each day with a range of games available including Mario Kart 8, Marion Party, Minecraft, Smashbros, Just Dance, and Crash Bandicoot available.
The arrival of its hi-tech areas coincided with Library Lovers Day on Valentine's Day with the facility launching its library champions program.
Those signing up this week will receive a free bag, badge and the first 100 will receive a free coffee voucher.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said with the sound booth and tech areas up and running she was encouraging people to record a 'why I love my library' message which will be played on the library's big screen.
"Patrons recording their messages will be able to choose backgrounds - so they could be underwater, flying or in outer space," she said.
Programs and partnerships coordinator Jackie Elliott said the initial rush of new visitors to the library had not stopped since it first opened last year.
"Everyone that comes in is just wowed by the building," she said.
"Valentine's Day is Library Lovers Day and so we're celebrating by getting people to tell us why they love the library and signing up people to be library champions.
"And so by being a library champion they're agreeing to promote the library by telling everyone how great the library is. Everyone does love the library."
Ms Elliott said the tech zone had eight high-speed computers and two 3D printers while the sound booth offered video and voice recording equipment.
"Anyone is welcome to come and use them. We'll be taking expressions of interest for those spaces and we'll be running our own programs out of them as well," she said.
"We'll have some induction processes and get people in there using them."
Anyone interested in using the facilities should contact the library.
Digital tech programs coordinator Rhea Kirkwood said the facilities allowed for the making of movies, for podcasting, streaming and audio tracks.
She said in the tech lab she could teach a program which would allow 3D printing of "anything you want" from tools to toys.
"We'll be doing classes for animation, 3D modelling, hopefully some game-making coding, and after-school STEM club, Minecraft."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
