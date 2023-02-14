The Standard

Behind the stumps: Special cause for club, teams of the week, star returns from injury

By Nick Creely
Seamus Brady, James Sinnott and Louis Sharman from the Koroit Cricket Club are prepared for Pink Stumps matches on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Koroit is set to host its annual Pink Stumps round on the weekend, hopeful of raising significant funds to support breast care nurses across Australia for the McGrath Foundation.

