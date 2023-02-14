Koroit is set to host its annual Pink Stumps round on the weekend, hopeful of raising significant funds to support breast care nurses across Australia for the McGrath Foundation.
The club will turn pink for its division two and three matches against Northern Raiders at Jack Keane Oval and Southern Titans at Victoria Park, with activities, an afternoon tea and plenty of on-field action to entertain spectators throughout the day.
Koroit committee member Nick Sinnott urged the community to dig deep and wear pink for a worthwhile cause.
"From a club point of view we just want to do our part to support the community not only in raising funds for breast cancer, but cancer in general," he said.
"As everyone goes through life, we're all touched by cancer at some stage, whether it's through a mate or a family member.
"As you go through your journey you never really know how and when it's going to impact you."
He said it was one of the day's on the season calendar the club looked forward to the most.
"As a club, it started with the McGrath Foundation and it's something we wanted to employ. It brings a lot more extra people into the club and makes them feel more involved," he said.
"My auntie is a breast cancer survivor and comes and does the coin toss and others put on an arvo tea to make it a big thing.
"It is a bit of fun and I know the other clubs really enjoy it too. We want to raise a lot of money for it because it's such a good cause.
"We're really proud of doing it each year, it's hopefully something we can utilise every year and make it even bigger."
North Warrnambool Eels are confident the return of star quick Hank Schlaghecke from a long-term injury can help the side launch at the back-end of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one season.
The association gun broke his arm early in the season and returned from injury on Saturday against Wesley Yambuk for just his second match of the year, registering figures of 0-24 but more importantly getting through unscathed.
Eels mentor John Houston said it was brilliant to see the star back on the field after initial fears he wouldn't feature again this season.
"It's really good, he's been at the club for a long-time, is a very good bowler and we probably just needed that little bit of leadership," he said.
"We've got young blokes doing a great job but we just needed that, especially someone like Hank whose been able to stand up numerous times in tough matches and get us the right results.
"He's been taking it easy, not going overboard and we'll manage it a bit for him. He just loves his cricket, he wants to contribute.
"We needed an injection of someone with his ability in the side to help us with some momentum heading into the back-end of the year."
The Eels will be hopeful of making a late splash at WDCA division one finals, with matches against West Warrnambool, Brierly-Christ Church and Russells Creek to finish off the home-and-away season.
Tharindu Rukshan (Camperdown) 40 and 3-35; Sam Allen (Bookaar) 54; Tharaka Sendanayake (Pomborneit) 126 and 1-15; Nick Harding (Heytesbury Rebels) 68 not out and 3-38; Angus Uwland (Cobden) 60; Simon Murfett (Cobden) 46 and 4-24; Sam Darcy (Pomborneit) 41 and 3-15; Tim Fitzgerald (Bookaar) 46 and 2-33; Thomas Darcy (Pomborneit) 4-29; Tyson Hay (Terang) 4-51; Henry Stansfield (Heytesbury Rebels, wk) four catches.
Alastair Templeton (West Warrnambool) 54; Mark Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church) 39; Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels) 35 and 2-22; Clinton Baker (Mortlake) 35 not out; Jacob McKinnon (Northern Raiders) 37 and 1-16; Zavier Mungean (Wesley Yambuk) 21 and 4-30; Matthew Sinnott (Wesley Yambuk) 18 and 4-14; Walker Owen (Wesley Yambuk, wk) five catches; Shiwantha Kumara (Russells Creek) 3-8; Justin Snow (West Warrnambool) 4-16; Connor Umbers (Northern Raiders) 3-13.
Sports reporter with The Standard
